A whistleblower says the FDA isn’t properly regulating vaccine facilities

Hari Sreenivasan:

While there has been much attention given to the approval for a COVID-19 vaccine, little attention has been given to how the facilities, where many vaccines are manufactured, are being regulated.

A recent investigation in Vanity Fair magazine features a former FDA inspector-turned-whistleblower who says that the FDA is not doing its job and downgraded his findings to escape regulatory enforcement. The article also cites documents and letters charging the plants lack proper FDA oversight. The FDA responded that medical products are made "in compliance with good manufacturing practice."

I recently spoke with the Vanity Fair article's reporter, contributing editor Katherine Eban who is also the author of the book Bottle of Lies: the Inside Story of the Generic Drug Boom.

Who checks all these plants?