‘Path is the key:’ The Doors’ drummer on what lights his fire

Hari Sreenivasan:

Fifty years ago this month, the American rock band 'The Doors' played their final show together in New Orleans. Lead singer, Jim Morrison died unexpectedly several months later at the age of 27, marking the end of an era.

For the band's drummer, John Densmore, the ensuing years have been a continued artistic exploration – one that has included music, but also a venture into the meaning of creative fulfillment.

NewsHour Weekend's Christopher Booker recently spoke with Densmore about his new book: 'The Seekers.'