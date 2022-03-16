A year after deadly spa shootings, Asian Americans continue to face physical, verbal abuse

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Amna Nawaz
Amna Nawaz
Diane Lincoln Estes
Diane Lincoln Estes
It was one year ago this week since a mass shooting at three Atlanta-area spas left eight people dead, six of them women of Asian descent. Amna Nawaz reports on how attacks against Asian Americans have continued across the U.S. and speaks with Erika Moritsugu, a deputy assistant to President Biden and the Asian American and Pacific Islander senior liaison at the White House, to learn more.
Amna Nawaz joined PBS NewsHour in April 2018 and serves as the program's chief correspondent and primary substitute anchor.
Diane Lincoln Estes is a producer at PBS NewsHour, where she works on economics stories for Making Sen$e.
