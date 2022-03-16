A year after deadly spa shootings, Asian Americans continue to face physical, verbal abuse

It was one year ago this week since a mass shooting at three Atlanta-area spas left eight people dead, six of them women of Asian descent. Amna Nawaz reports on how attacks against Asian Americans have continued across the U.S. and speaks with Erika Moritsugu, a deputy assistant to President Biden and the Asian American and Pacific Islander senior liaison at the White House, to learn more.

