Academy Award-nominated film ‘End Game’ examines end-of-life care

Rob Epstein:

Dying is one of the two things that we all share in common. We're born, we die and it's the one thing we just you know, we push away the unimaginable. It's the ultimate existential dilemma, right? We're going to, we're here and that we're not here. So we do whatever we can to avoid thinking about it, talking about it, imagining it for ourselves.

So here you know, we found these practitioners whose job it is, day in and day out, to help us with that. Help us through whatever suffering there might be involved in that experience for ourselves and our loved ones.