How Venezuela’s political crisis began and what’s next

Christopher Sabatini:

A large part of it is actually politics. What's happened over the last 20 years and it's been 20 years that the government has been in power first under Hugo Chavez and then Nicolas Maduro they've slowly closed off all the avenues for political participation and political mediation the pack the Supreme Court they packed the Electoral Council they've actually banned opposition parties from running. And so what effectively happened was there was no real way for the opposition to attend an incredibly crisis driven situation in which the popularity of a government has fallen there's no way for the opposition to gain any traction. So at one moment the National Assembly which is effectively the last democratically elected institution in the country appointed its president Juan Guaido and then declared under the Constitution that the current de facto president Nicolas Maduro was illegitimate because he had won in a largely discredited election in May 2018 and therefore under the Constitution. Juan why is the president so now you have the situation we have two presidents and effectively what happened was that provided a moment within the political system in Venezuela that allowed the international community to rally to in defense of democracy and human rights and recognize won why one in lead and all this largely has been the U.S. president Trump has called one guy though twice. Vice President Pence met with the that his delegate to the Washington D.C. as ambassador. So the U.S. is really taking the lead although it's important to recognize there are 60 other countries that are also backing Juan Guaido.