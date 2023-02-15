Activists say UK government not keeping asylum-seeking minors safe as hundreds go missing

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Malcolm Brabant
Britain expects three to four thousand unaccompanied children to cross the English Channel in small boats this year. The government is trying to devise a way to keep these young asylum seekers safe after the abduction of 200 unaccompanied minors while supposedly under the state's care. Special correspondent Malcolm Brabant reports from Brighton.
