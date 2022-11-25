Give to PBS NewsHour now
while all gifts are MATCHED!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

Adderall shortage raises questions about widespread dependency on the drug

Audio

There is a national shortage of Adderall, a drug used to treat several attention-deficit disorders. Intermittent manufacturing delays and a lack of supply to meet market demand in the U.S. left those who rely on the drug unsure about how they’ll be able to get the medication they say they need to function. Dr. Craig Surman joined William Brangham to discuss the shortage.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

More Ways to Watch