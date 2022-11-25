Adderall shortage raises questions about widespread dependency on the drug

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Live data on national races for Senate, House and state governors
Leave your feedback
There is a national shortage of Adderall, a drug used to treat several attention-deficit disorders. Intermittent manufacturing delays and a lack of supply to meet market demand in the U.S. left those who rely on the drug unsure about how they’ll be able to get the medication they say they need to function. Dr. Craig Surman joined William Brangham to discuss the shortage.
Watch the Full Episode
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Support PBS NewsHour:
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.