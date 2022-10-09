Salmon shortages in Alaska’s Yukon River are changing Native ways of life

For the second year in a row, a severe and sudden salmon collapse is impacting Indigenous residents on Alaska's Yukon River and causing food insecurity. The traditional villages whose ways of life have revolved around the fish for thousands of years are now also facing a devastating loss of culture. Olivia Ebertz reports.

