Advocates critical of Chicago’s ‘drug corner’ arrest plan

On Monday, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown announced the department would deploy 1,200 additional officers over the Fourth of July weekend to arrest teenagers found on so-called "drug-corners".

Brown said the strategy aims to reduce the city's holiday gun-violence surge because teens are often paid to carry guns, because they can face lighter penalties and get out of jail quickly after their arrest.

But an attorney who represents a coalition of community organizations helping to enforce mandatory changes to Chicago's police force says the plan is unconstitutional, and contradicts the city's police reform efforts.

NewsHour Weekend Correspondent Ivette Feliciano spoke with Sheila Bedi, who is also a clinical professor of law at the Northwestern Pritzker School of Law.