Native Americans protest Trump’s Mt. Rushmore rally

Chase Iron Eyes:

Well, a lot of times over the past 500 years, Indigenous voices have been completely ignored or deliberately brushed under the rug. So that sometimes that's the only way our voice will be heard is if we offer our bodies and we place our bodies in harm's way like we did at the Dakota Access Pipeline, like we'll do at the Keystone Access Pipeline.

The religious radical right terrorists who support our current great white father, President Donald Trump were out in full force yesterday so we had to let the entire world know that when a man of ill character, according to our treaty, a bad man among the whites, whenever he plans to come into our sacred land without so much as a courtesy call, then we know that a man like that lacks the proper civil decorum. He could have called one of our tribal leaders or some of our chiefs and relayed that message because he knows because of his own laws, his own court system.

And quite frankly, our own courts system since 1924 when we had American citizenship imposed on us, whether we wanted it or not. So all of the constitutional rights and national rights that inhere to American sovereigns also in here to us as American Indians.

But we have an ancient a priori and sovereign right to say who can and can't pass through our territory according to the 1851 and 1868 treaties, which are much newer than our United States Constitution. I might add all of these rights, including our treaty rights in our tribal Indian rights that predate the English language here in this hemisphere. Sometimes that's the only way we have to communicate to the world is to say, look, it this means so much to us, our children's rights to clean water and healthy ecosystems and having land back in 2020 because the Black Hills 1.3 million acres are federal lands.