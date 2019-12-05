After 23 years wrongly imprisoned, Ricky Kidd is free — and using his voice

Amna Nawaz:

Over the past five weeks, our original podcast series "Broken Justice" has been telling the story of Missouri's overloaded public defender system and what that tells us about justice in America.

The series focuses on how that system failed one man in particular, Ricky Kidd. In 1997, Kidd was convicted of double homicide and sentenced to life without parole. He has always maintained his innocence.

In the final episode of the series, which is now out, we share that Kidd, after 23 years in prison, was exonerated and released.

That is in large part due to pro bono legal efforts of Sean O'Brien, a law professor at the University of Missouri-Kansas City who has spent decades working to overturn wrongful convictions.

With us now to discuss all of that are Ricky Kidd and Sean O'Brien.

Thank you so much to both of you for being here.