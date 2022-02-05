After escaping Kabul, an Afghan interpreter reunites with an American vet

Hari Sreenivasan:

Since last summer, more than 76,000 afghans have arrived in the United States. Many of those fled the country on flights in the chaotic weeks before the U.S. fully withdrew from Afghanistan in late August. They include former interpreters, NGO workers, and soldiers who worked with American and NATO forces during the 20-year war.

Now, many are starting their lives again, and in some cases reconnecting with Americans, they knew during the war. Tonight we bring you a story from Erie, Pennsylvania, to witness the strength of bonds formed on the battlefield. Retired Army Master Sergeant Terry Best flew across the country in late January to see through what he calls one of his last missions.