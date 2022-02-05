9/11 suspect, Gitmo detainee to be transferred back to Saudi Arabia

Carol Rosenberg:

Long before he ever tried to enter the United States, when he was a young man in Saudi Arabia, he had a psychotic break and was diagnosed with schizophrenia. He also had traumatic brain injuries, so he had an existing mental illness by the time he came into our custody and after which we tortured him, we tortured him, the United States military for about two months in some, really despicable ways at Camp X-Ray. And after that, he became unchargable because the evidence against him was tainted. And furthermore, somebody who is that ill who's that incompetent could not be charged. So the basis for which the decision that he could be let go, that his dangerousness could be mitigated, was the opinions of two doctors. Most importantly, a chief medical officer, a Navy captain whose position was recently created by Congress to take a hard, independent look at the cases of the forever prisoners down there and see what their health status is and whether Guantanamo can care for them. Part of the decision making here is that he's so sick he's not getting better, and that detention center doesn't have the mental health capacity or the cultural capacity to care for him.