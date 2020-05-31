After Ferguson, St. Louis prosecutor tries to bring criminal justice reform

Hari Sreenivasan:

The unrest over the death of George Floyd again puts the spotlight on how police officers are prosecuted–and how the justice system does or does not address racial bias and inequality.

In 2014 a white police officer shot and killed Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri. Two years later, the people of St. Louis overwhelmingly voted Kimberly Gardner to be the circuit attorney, the Chief State Prosecutor for that city.

She's the first African-American to hold that position and has promised to both reform and rebuild trust in the criminal justice system among communities of color.

She is also facing lawsuits and challenges in ongoing cases and is seeking reelection this summer.

I spoke with her on Friday afternoon.

Ms. Gardner, thanks for joining us. What goes through your mind as you see the protests in Minneapolis?