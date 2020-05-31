What the 1960s can teach us about modern-day protests

Omar Wasow:

So framing matters enormously here. And I think both protest tactics and media coverage matter a lot. So they're both important actors.

And protesters obviously have the ability to make choices about what kinds of tactics they employ, what kinds of strategies in terms of rhetoric, what kinds of things are done. For example, in the 1960s, we see really remarkable intention to create very dramatic images that would help to, in the language of the 1960s shock the conscience of the nation.

The framing that the media does is really central here. So whether we're sort of looking through the eyes of the protesters or really through the eyes of the police matters a lot. And that kind of justice frame or a police-centric frame does a lot to shift public opinion.

And in the latter part of the 1960s that we saw more violent protest arise the frame really does shift from justice to this kind of focus on kind of disorder and riots and that that shift in the media frame has a significant influence on public opinion.