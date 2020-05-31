With protests, Minnesota mayor sees both sides of the dividing line

Melvin Carter:

You should seem cynical. If you're not cynical, then you're probably not paying attention to what's been going on in our country over the past 10, 20, 50, 400 years. You should absolutely be cynical, as am I.

I would tell you, I'm experiencing what you just described. I grew up the son of a St. Paul police officer. My father spent nearly 30 years patrolling the streets of our city. And so I've gotten to experience this conversation that we're having, this paradox that we continue to have in our country on the front line, at the front level. And we are in the process of doing that deep work in St. Paul right now with a police chief, with a police department who's supportive of that work.

But to your point, it's not completely surprising that I as an African-American young man, am standing here speaking to you about how wrong this is. I was talking to a group of older white men recently and they said, well, we don't need to be talking about this, mayor. You need to be talking about this. And I looked at them and I told them, listen, with all due respect, all of my friends already know, until you're talking about this, until this is something that every single person who can look at that video and say, I would never want to be treated that way. That's not the way. That's not the humanity that I want to be a part of.

We have to have a different social contract between our police officers and our community members. And until we do, we cannot rest. We need a much broader set of people, of all races, of all ages, of all cultures, of all economic backgrounds who are looking at this video. And I talk to them in St. Paul.

Our officers are disgusted by this video. Our CEOs are disgusted by this video. Our neighbors are disgusted by this video. And we need all of those people working together saying that to our judges, saying that to our police officers, saying that to our legislators and lawmakers, saying that to their neighbors and family members every time, every time we go. And that's the spirit. That's the American spirit of change, of progress, of momentum, of humanity that has created all of the movements that we've seen in our nation's history.

That's what it's going to require to have this moment be different than all of those moments.