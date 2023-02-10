Aid reaches remote regions in Turkey and Syria as earthquake death toll nears 24,000

Jane Ferguson:

It hardly seems possible, but five days after the earthquake, some people are still alive under the wreckage.

The noises are growing quieter. These Spanish and Turkish rescue workers have heard what sounds like someone deep inside debris banging against the rocks. Reaching them is painstaking and dangerous. Scenes like this are increasingly rare, however.

At the neighbor's house, the body of a newborn baby was born, its tiny frame wrapped in a blanket and placed on the sidewalk. A few streets over, a dead man's body is recovered in front of his family.

People are being pulled out of the rubble here still, but many of them are simply not alive anymore. Family members who have been waiting for a long time watching the rescue efforts finally have the devastating confirmation that their loved ones are not coming out from under the rubble alive.

Kahramanamaras city is close to the epicenter of the earthquake, and the devastation is everywhere. We found 19-year-old Murat Geceyatar sitting on a bench next to a massive pile of rubble. Underneath, his best friend and older brother, Irfan, lays dead.

You're not able to personally dig through the rubble yourself. But you still sit here and wait. What does it mean to you personally to be this close?