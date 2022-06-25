Aid workers struggle to reach quake victims in Afghanistan

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Ali Rogin
Ali Rogin
Leave your feedback
More than eleven hundred people have died in the earthquake that devastated several regions of eastern Afghanistan. Ali Rogin reports on the challenges aid organizations are facing to make large deliveries of desperately-needed emergency supplies.
Ali Rogin is a foreign affairs producer at the PBS NewsHour.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Support PBS NewsHour:
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Additional Support Provided By: