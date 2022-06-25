How some states are moving to protect abortion access

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
As conservatives across the country celebrate the Supreme Court’s decision to end the nationwide right to abortion, Democratic leaders are quickly moving to make sure they ensure access to reproductive care where state laws and politics allow it. Geoff Bennett speaks with California Attorney General Rob Bonta about his state’s plan to preserve abortion access.
