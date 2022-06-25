Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Biden signs major gun safety legislation

In our news wrap Saturday, President Biden signed bipartisan gun legislation marking the most extensive move toward gun control in years. A federal court blocked the FDA from banning sales of Juul electronic cigarettes, which the agency says are marketed to promote smoking among young people.

