Saturday on the NewsHour, we explore how states where abortion is legal are shifting to protect access for women. After more than 1,100 people died in an earthquake in Afghanistan, aid organizations struggle to deliver help. Plus, Congress narrowly averted allowing a critical school lunch program to expire this week, but the action may have come too late.

