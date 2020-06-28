America Inc overhauls brands in support of BLM

Christopher Booker:

On Thursday, the Grammy award-winning country-music group, the Dixie Chicks, released a new song and video called March March –

The video – a patchwork highlighting political activism – ends with a request, that we acknowledge and say the names of those killed by the police.

But that's not all that's in the video – with song came comes with announcement – the band has changed its name –

The trio dropping the "dixie" – a nickname often associated with the confederate south – and now simply going by The Chicks. The group posted on their website "we want to meet this moment."

The band's name change comes after a series of companies announced some of America's most well known products were discarding names and images considered racially offensive. Companies like Quaker Oats, who said they would be rebranding its Aunt Jemima products.

But not everyone has welcomed the change.

On Tuesday, during president Donald Trump's rally in Arizona a recent college graduate decried the rebranding.