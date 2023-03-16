CDC data shows rise in maternal mortality and deaths of Black infants in U.S.

William Brangham:

We're going to hear from two of the researchers behind this new data.

First, look at maternal mortality. New mothers are dying here at higher rates than mothers in any other industrialized nation. And during the pandemic, that had gotten much worse. In 2018, an average of 17 mothers died for every 100,000 births in America. But, by 2021, that rate shot up to almost 33 mothers per 100,000.

This trend was far worse for Black mothers, more than double the national average, with almost 70 deaths per 100,000 births.

So, what is going on here?

Shanna Cox is the associate director for science for reproductive health at the CDC.

Shanna Cox, thank you so much for being here.

Can you help us understand a little bit about what you found here? As I mentioned, maternal mortality has been bad in America for quite a few years, but got really bad during the pandemic. What is it that stood out to you in this?

Shanna Cox, Associate Director for Science, Division of Reproductive Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Well, as you said, what we know is that too many women die from pregnancy-related complications each year.

And the increases that we saw from 2020 to 2021 were tragic. We also know that pregnant women are at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19. And that likely contributed to some of the increases that we're seeing. We also know that there are increases in maternal age, chronic conditions that are associated with pregnancy complications, such as hypertension, as well as social determinants of health, such as economic insecurity and housing insecurity.

So, all of these factors contributed to what we're seeing in increases in maternal deaths.