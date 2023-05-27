What the U.S. is doing to address its deepening maternal mortality crisis

Ali Rogin
Ali Rogin

Kaisha Young

The U.S. maternal mortality rate continues to steadily increase, with 2021 being one of the worst years on record. According to the Centers for Disease Control, mental health conditions are among the leading causes of pregnancy-related death. Carole Johnson, head of the Health Resources and Services Administration, joins Ali Rogin to discuss what the federal government is doing to help.

