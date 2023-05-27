What the U.S. is doing to address its deepening maternal mortality crisis

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Ali Rogin
Ali Rogin
Kaisha Young
Kaisha Young
The U.S. maternal mortality rate continues to steadily increase, with 2021 being one of the worst years on record. According to the Centers for Disease Control, mental health conditions are among the leading causes of pregnancy-related death. Carole Johnson, head of the Health Resources and Services Administration, joins Ali Rogin to discuss what the federal government is doing to help.
Ali Rogin is a correspondent for PBS News Weekend and a foreign affairs producer at the PBS NewsHour.
Kaisha Young is a general assignment producer at PBS News Weekend.
