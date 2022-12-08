American Brittney Griner released from Russian detention in exchange for arms dealer

Nick Schifrin:

On a tarmac in the United Arab Emirates, the wrongfully detained basketball star in red was traded for a notorious criminal greeted by a Russian official with a hug.

The deal done, President Biden spoke with Griner in the Oval Office and embraced her wife, Cherelle, after Brittney's 294 days in detention.

Joe Biden, President of the United States: Held under intolerable circumstances, Brittney will soon be back in the arms of her loved ones, and she should have been there all along.

Cherelle Griner, Wife of Brittney Griner: So, over the last nine months, you all have been so privy to one of the darkest moments of my life. And so, today I'm just standing here overwhelmed with emotions. But the most important emotion that I have right now is just sincere gratitude.