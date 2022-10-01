How Iran’s Gen Z is leading protests in the streets and online

Ali Rogin
Ali Rogin

The Islamic Republic of Iran is no stranger to popular uprisings. The regime cracked down on protests in 2009, and again 10 years later. But there’s something different about the demonstrations sweeping the country today, sparked by the killing of a woman by morality police. They are being led by young people, and are playing out both in the streets, and online. Ali Rogin reports.

Ali Rogin
Ali Rogin

Ali Rogin is a correspondent for PBS News Weekend and a foreign affairs producer at the PBS NewsHour.

