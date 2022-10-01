How Iran’s Gen Z is leading protests in the streets and online

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Ali Rogin
Ali Rogin
Leave your feedback
The Islamic Republic of Iran is no stranger to popular uprisings. The regime cracked down on protests in 2009, and again 10 years later. But there’s something different about the demonstrations sweeping the country today, sparked by the killing of a woman by morality police. They are being led by young people, and are playing out both in the streets, and online. Ali Rogin reports.
Watch the Full Episode
Ali Rogin is a correspondent for PBS News Weekend and a foreign affairs producer at the PBS NewsHour.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: