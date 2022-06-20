Americans celebrate Juneteenth as the push for social justice persists

Amna Nawaz:

In all 50 states and the District of Colombia recognize Juneteenth in some form. Texas was first back in 1980. But, so far, only 24 states and D.C. have made June 19 a public paid holiday, though more states could soon follow.

The city of Boston marked the holiday with a weekend celebration of Black arts and culture. Philadelphia marked the day with its first Juneteenth parade since the start of the pandemic, a celebration of America's story more fully told.

Well, Juneteenth becoming a federal holiday certainly elevated conversations about Black history and the legacy of slavery in America, but where are those conversations today?

To talk more about that, I'm joined now by Professor Peniel Joseph. He is the founding director of the Center For the Study of Race and Democracy at the University of Texas at Austin, where he's also a professor of history. He's the author of the upcoming book "The Third Reconstruction: America's Struggle for Racial Justice in the Twenty-First Century."

Professor Joseph, welcome back to the "NewsHour." And thank you for joining us on this holiday.

Peniel Joseph, Founding Director, Center for the Study of Race and Democracy: Great to be here.