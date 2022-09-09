Americans with disabilities fight for access as states enforce restrictive voting laws

Judy Woodruff:

Voters with disabilities say more restrictive voting laws or cutting off their access to the ballot box. Now Wisconsin is rewriting its guidance after a federal judge sided with four such voters there.

I spoke with the attorney for those plaintiffs — he is Scott Thompson — earlier this week.

Scott Thompson, welcome to the "NewsHour."

Let me just start by asking you to give us some background. How is it that the state of Wisconsin has laws on the books that would forbid a voter with disabilities from having someone assist him or her in returning a ballot