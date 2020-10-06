America’s hunger crisis grows more severe amid pandemic recession

Stephanie Sy:

Judy, the most recent survey by the Census Bureau found that more than 18 million American adults said they sometimes or often didn't have enough to eat in the past week.

A survey in August found, up to 14 percent of adults with kids said their children were in that same boat. Food banks are stretched to the brink.

Communities in the Gulf Coast have been seeing their share of all of this, a problem that is magnified during hurricane season. The latest storm, Hurricane Delta, is expected to make landfall by the weekend.

Michael Ledger is the CEO of Feeding the Gulf Coast, and joins me now.

Michael, thank you so much for your time.

Give us a sense of how long the lines have been at the food banks, how desperate the need you're seeing there on the Gulf Coast.