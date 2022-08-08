Amy Walter and Annie Linskey on how the Inflation Reduction Act could impact the midterms

Amy Walter:

Well, not certainly in recent months, although, as I said the other week, Democrats have had a pretty good run of things for the course of this summer, between guns and the semiconductor bill and now this, which, of course, has to still make it through the House. But that's still a big success.

The question is its long-term and short-term political implications, right? And in the short term, what we know historically is, even parties that pass major legislation during a midterm year, whether it was Bill Clinton or Barack Obama or Donald Trump or LBJ, they have not been rewarded in a midterm year for big legislative policy victories.

Now, two years later, in a presidential election, perhaps. But all of those presidents lost seats in the House in their first midterm election. The other real big question for the short term is, are voters going to feel better about the economy by October, November? You can have people come on and tell you everything about it's called the Inflation Reduction Act, and things are getting better, and we're not in a recession.

But, right now, people believe we're headed to a recession. And the consumer confidence index is about as low as it has been in its history.