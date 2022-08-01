Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Biden’s agenda and Republican primaries

Amy Walter, The Cook Political Report:

Well, look, I think Democrats have had a pretty good last couple of weeks here on Capitol Hill, or maybe we can take it out to the month, the last month or so, beyond the potential for getting this bill passed, which would really put so many of President Biden's priorities into law.

You have also had two bipartisan pieces of legislation pass Congress and get to the president's desk for his signature on semiconductors, the so-called CHIPS Act, which is incentivizing more semiconductor manufacturing in the country, and the gun legislation.

So it's been actually, as I said, a pretty productive time for Democrats. This is exactly, as Tamara said, something they would like to be able to talk about going into the midterms. But Republicans want to talk about the here and now and what's going to matter not in necessarily the future. A lot of these bills that we're talking about, or this one specific, talking about improvements and changes over the course of a period of time, especially when it comes to climate.

What Republicans are going to argue is, let's talk about the here. And now in the here and now is, gas is too expensive. Food is too expensive. One party's in charge of Washington, and one party is in the White House. They're all Democrats. If you want to get things under control, you have got to put Republicans in charge and punish Democrats for just this moment that we're in. They don't seem to have a solution for the immediate term.