Amy Walter and Annie Linskey on the high-stakes week ahead for Congress

Amy Walter of the Cook Political Report with Amy Walter and Annie Linskey of the Wall Street Journal join Judy Woodruff to discuss the latest political news, including a high-stakes week ahead in Congress, the Jan. 6 committee report and work continues on a funding bill to prevent a government shutdown.
Judy Woodruff:
A high-stakes week ahead in Congress, as the full January 6 report will be released in the coming days, and Congress looks to pass a massive funding bill to prevent a government shutdown.
Here to discuss it all is Amy Walter of The Cook Political Report With Amy Walter and Annie Linskey of The Wall Street Journal. Tamara Keith is away.
Hello to both of you. It's so good to see you on this Monday. Thank you for being here.
So, as we have been discussing in the program, Amy and Annie, a major, major report today by the January 6 Committee, criminal referrals, former President Trump, four significant charges.
Amy, we talk about the legal implications of this and some of the political. But, from a political standpoint, what does this mean, not just for Donald Trump, but for the two parties?
Amy Walter, The Cook Political Report:
Right.
I mean, I think we can look at it two ways. One is to assess what impact this is going to have in terms of, will it be successful if the Ethics Committee does bring those four congressmen and investigate them, actually follows through on that? Will it be a success if the Department of Justice actually follows the recommendation of the committee and indicts the president?
Or we can look at it this way, which is to say, even if those things don't happen, what was — what impact did the January 6 hearings have? And the more that you talk to strategists, especially Democrats, who — some of whom, to both of us, were pretty concerned that the January 6 hearings weren't moving voters, this idea about saving democracy wasn't really as critical of an issue, it's pretty clear that this was both a motivating factor for Democrats at the polls, that candidates who lost this year, Republican candidates who lost were all the candidates who are associated with Donald Trump in the election denial.
And that, even talking to a strategist right before I came on, the impact that had in those last, like, 30 or 60 days of the election on independent voters, who really did see this idea of preventing something like a January 6 and not wanting to see candidates who embraced this kind of chaos and denialism finding their way into Congress.
Annie, how do you see the political ramifications and the repercussions?
Annie Linskey, The Wall Street Journal:
Yes.
No, I think that's trade. I certainly agree with that analysis, Amy. And I think, of course, Donald Trump has been a very polarizing figure in our politics, to put it lightly. And the — there are many people who would like him to go away. And they are looking to this report and looking to each one of these steps as to, is this going to be finally the thing?
But I think, when you talk to…
When you say people, you mean Republicans?
(CROSSTALK)
Annie Linskey:
Well, there's an anti-Trump, sort of a never-Trump wing of the Republican Party that would very much like him to go away.
There's a — certainly, within the Democratic Party, there's a strong desire to move on from Trump, but, absolutely, within the Republican Party as well. And they look to these things. Is it going to be an impeachment? Is it going to be a criminal referral? Could it be the Department of Justice?
And I think that, talking to strategists, it really — in this country, it is voters that make this decision. And Donald Trump has essentially been on the ballot for the last four elections in this country. He won in 2016. 2018 midterms, Democrats did well. 2020, Donald Trump loses to Joe Biden. And these most recent midterms, you're seeing a similar — you saw a similar result, where Democrats did much better.
So, Republicans are looking at that, and so are Democrats. And this January 6 Committee certainly has played into that atmosphere that has permitted and allowed that to happen in the last — most recent election. But if he's on the ballot again, it is going to be Republican voters in a primary that would that would be the ones…
Amy Walter:
Right, that would determine — I mean, that's the thing.
We have talked about the so often about this era that we're living in that the January 6 hearings did not change many people's minds. I mean, the minds were made up long before those hearings began. And, during the election, they didn't change much either.
We are this country that is — the idea of getting anything more than 51 or 52 percent support for anything, it's almost impossible now, and that this issue mattered in states, like Arizona and Nevada and Georgia, but in states like Ohio or Florida, it didn't — North Carolina — it didn't have the same residence.
So we are. We're living in this way — we're a 51/50, whatever we are country, where these issues are going to have incredible resonance in some places. And, in others, this is not going to be a topic that is going to move voters to be — to work against Donald Trump's benefit.
And in just in brief, speaking of division, Congress very divided, as we — they have big, big votes to make this week — to take this week.
Annie, the big spending bill, the so-called omnibus — terrible name for it.
It is a terrible name. It is a terrible name.
(LAUGHTER)
But, I mean, are we looking to anything in the next few days that will — that tell you where we're going to end up? I mean, we have extended — extended, what is it, funding through Christmas Day?
Oh, yes.
I mean, the two days before Christmas.
No accident. No accident.
I think deadlines focus people, and members of Congress are no different.
There certainly are final things being hammered out. But my reporting is not showing that we're expecting a Grinch to steal Christmas this year, that these final things really are just final bits, and there will be a vote, and everybody will go home.
And it'll be over.
And the one thing that will — it looks like we will be attached in this omnibus is reforming the Electoral Count Act…
… which was something that was also recommended by the January 6 commission, so that we don't have the debate any longer about the role that the vice president can play in determining which electoral votes are valid and which ones aren't.
So, this is the week — or a week of holiday spirit…
It is.
… to both of you, whether people are celebrating Christmas or Hanukkah or another holiday.
I wanted to just conclude this conversation by asking both of you about what gift you think should be given to, I don't know, a particular politician, or what would you like to see the parties get? What are you thinking right now?
Amy?
OK, we're going to start with me.
I mean, what I want is very different from maybe what other people would like to see.
I think we have learned this election — and maybe we have learned from a series of elections — if we're going to reform the system, if we want a different kind of person to come to Washington or to be an elected office, it's not going to — there's not one answer. There's not one silver bullet.
But I do think that putting — under my tree, I would like to see more ranked-choice voting be implemented across the country, so that we can see the kind of candidate who needs to put together a coalition to win a ranked-choice voting means you can't rely just on your hardcore base. You got to — you got to have a little more diversity.
And you got to spend time on that ballot.
Got to spend time on the ballot.
Annie, so what are you thinking about gifts?
All right, well, I was thinking — this is what — that is very — that's a wonderful answer.
And I was saying that I — just in the last three or four election cycles I have gone through, they have been so difficult. My — the gift that I both wish I could give and wish I could get…
Yes?
… would be a crystal ball.
And I have been wanting a crystal ball. And it just hasn't come my way.
So, just you would know the answers?
Because I would know the answer and not be…
OK.
Make the mistakes I have made in the past.
Well, we're all humble.
That's right. We all — that's right.
When it comes to predictions, we're all humble.
But, failing that, I would say, if anybody is looking for a gift, I would say a newspaper subscription.
There we go.
It doesn't need to be The Wall Street Journal. It could be The New York Times, The Washington Post, or your local paper. But…
Or your local paper. And we wish the best for local journalism.
Yes, that's right. We do.
That's right.
Don't we? That's a very good one.
All right, Annie Linskey, Amy Walter, thank you both, and happy holidays to both of you.
You're welcome.
Thank you.
