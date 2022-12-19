Amy Walter and Annie Linskey on the high-stakes week ahead for Congress

Judy Woodruff:

A high-stakes week ahead in Congress, as the full January 6 report will be released in the coming days, and Congress looks to pass a massive funding bill to prevent a government shutdown.

Here to discuss it all is Amy Walter of The Cook Political Report With Amy Walter and Annie Linskey of The Wall Street Journal. Tamara Keith is away.

Hello to both of you. It's so good to see you on this Monday. Thank you for being here.

So, as we have been discussing in the program, Amy and Annie, a major, major report today by the January 6 Committee, criminal referrals, former President Trump, four significant charges.

Amy, we talk about the legal implications of this and some of the political. But, from a political standpoint, what does this mean, not just for Donald Trump, but for the two parties?