Amy Walter and Annie Linskey on Trump’s legal troubles, New York and Florida primaries

Annie Linskey:

Yes.

I think, when you look at the primaries in particular — and these are — this is the rare week where there are sort of big Democratic primaries. For the last few weeks, it has always been sort of focused on the Republican side.

But with the Democratic primaries, you there are some big, like tension points. And one is with Sean Patrick Maloney. He is the head of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the top Democrat who is in charge of getting other Democrats elected. And he is facing a tough challenge from the left.

And these are — these — his people say he feels comfortable. The conventional wisdom is that he should be fine. But it's August, and it's very hard to poll in these kinds of races, and you don't really know what the shape of the electorate is going to be. And so I think that is where you could have the biggest headline is, if — of course, if he loses, it would be an earthquake for Democrats.

But even if it comes close, it's going to be a real test of that progressive wing of the party and how much strength they have. And so far this year, their strength has been mixed. But this is going to give you either sort of a capstone of, oh, wow, they have this unexpected strength, and you're going to have a new progressive star coming out in New York.

And we know how that looks. It's a lot of enthusiasm that can be ginned up from the base. Or it's kind of an establishment strikes back narrative. So it will be one of the two.