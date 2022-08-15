Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Republican primaries, Democrats’ legislative victories

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
NPR’s Tamara Keith and Amy Walter of the Cook Political Report with Amy Walter join Judy Woodruff to discuss the latest political news, including this week's closely watched primary elections, President Biden prepares to sign the Inflation Reduction Act, and the continuing fallout from the FBI search of former President Trump's home.
