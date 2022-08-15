Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Republican primaries, Democrats’ legislative victories

Audio

NPR’s Tamara Keith and Amy Walter of the Cook Political Report with Amy Walter join Judy Woodruff to discuss the latest political news, including this week's closely watched primary elections, President Biden prepares to sign the Inflation Reduction Act, and the continuing fallout from the FBI search of former President Trump's home.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: