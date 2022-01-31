Amy Walter and Asma Khalid on Biden’s Supreme Court picks, partisan redistricting

Amy Walter, The Cook Political Report:

Yes, Judy, that's right.

He has his opportunity both to make a permanent influence on the court. This is somebody who most likely will be under the age of 60, so able to sit on the court for a good, long time. Also, it allows him, as you pointed out, Judy, to make good on his promise he made on the campaign trail to appoint a black woman to this position.

The other thing that I'm looking for, though, is how Republicans are going to react to this. It was interesting to watch, for example, Senator Dick Durbin, who's the chair of the Judiciary Committee, come out today, talk to reporters and say, you know what, I have talked to a lot of folks. There are a lot of Republicans who are interested, potentially interested in supporting Biden's nominees, names that — a lot more names than you would maybe have guessed.

And it leads to this question about just how much of a fight do Republicans want to put up. How contentious do they want this? Obviously, you're replacing a more left-leaning justice with another one appointed by a Democrats, so it's not going to change the makeup of the court.

And I think a lot of folks are looking at what happened with Kavanaugh, the Kavanaugh hearings back in October of 2018. At that time, there was a lot of talk about what this was going to do in the midterm elections. I think the fact that it happened so close to the election, it was so contentious, it did as much to raise the intensity and enthusiasm of Republican voters as it did Democratic voters.

So, if Republicans make this a contentious, drawn-out process, it could end up backfiring, in that it motivates what are now currently not as motivated Democratic voters.