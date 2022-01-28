Brooks and Capehart on Texas voting law, Breyer retirement and replacement

Jonathan Capehart:

Yes, I agree 100 percent with David.

Look, one of the people in that great segment from Geoff Bennett was where he said, it seems like this is more of a feature than it is a bug. And when — the right to vote should be something that should be as easy as possible. The obstacles and the barriers to exercise the franchise should be as few and as low as possible.

And when you are now threatening poll workers, who, as Ms. DeBeauvoir said, all she wants to do is help people cure their ballots and be able to exercise their right to vote. And yet she's threatened with — threatened with jail.

But I love that she gave advice without jeopardizing herself. What is happening in Texas, what is happening in Georgia, what is happening in Arizona and other states is happening because the governors and the legislatures in those states don't want their citizens to vote, and they don't want particular citizens to vote.

I mean, what else are you supposed to think when, in Texas, for example, you can use your gun license as I.D. to prove your I.D., but you can't use your university or college I.D.? What does that say to a potential young voter who wants to vote?

And so I think the nation's eyes are focused right now on the right to vote and the ability to vote. And it's going to take everyone who is concerned about this to push for remedies to keep these things from happening. And that's why it is very important that the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act somehow get out of their purgatory and get passed and become law.