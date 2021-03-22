Amy Walter and Errin Haines on COVID stimulus relief, Biden immigration policy

Errin Haines:

Yes, Judy.

And I think that that's why you're seeing, as soon as President Biden signed that legislation, he and Vice President Harris — and, frankly, it was all hands on deck, the first lady, the second gentlemen, everybody hitting the road to explain to Americans exactly what was in that pandemic relief package, even as those stimulus checks were starting to hit their accounts, because I think that that money was something that Americans understood right away.

We heard from some of them just now talking about the things that they are able to do with some of that money, whether it is paying hospital bills or being able to stay afloat with food or shelter here in a way that they weren't able to do, frankly, before they got that check.

But there are other things that are in that pandemic relief package that they that — that this administration is wanting to make sure that people are aware of, particularly the things that disproportionately could benefit women and other marginalized communities.

I mean, I'm thinking about the — first of all, the $14 billion for an equitable vaccine rollout, as the president is touting the 100 million shots in the first — in under the first 100 days, I mean, well ahead of schedule on that, although, in terms of whether or not that's been happening equitably, that is still at issue.

But this pandemic relief package is aimed at trying to make that more equitable, but, I mean, money for school reopening, money for child care. You heard from Mimi, who was talking about how she has struggled to stay in the work force. We know how many millions of women have dropped out of the work force because child care was an issue.

And so I think, yes, looking ahead, certainly as this infrastructure plan is taking shape, thinking about how that is really going to help Americans on a more permanent basis get to a new normal on the other side of this pandemic, that this pandemic relief package, I think, is maybe an early indication of the direction that the administration plans to go in and what they are trying to show that they can deliver for voters, frankly, whether they voted for this administration or not.