Amy Walter and Tamara Keith on Democrats’ impeachment path

Amy Walter:

I mean, that, to me, is the really interesting question, right?

Are we down these tracks and there is no going back, there will be an impeachment vote, no matter what, and it then will be determined by the Senate, whether the president is convicted and then ultimately has to leave office?

And I think that the fact we're on a two-week recess is really important. These members now get a chance to check in back home at the reception that they're getting. We're seeing a lot of polls coming out in the last few days.

There was obviously one, an NPR/Marist/PBS poll. They're showing, basically, that folks, while they're engaged in this, they don't quite know what to make of it either. I think what we're going to see, we have the most polarized electorate that I certainly remember of my lifetime.

We have a very polarizing president, and so, not surprisingly, I think what we're going to see, people go into their corners, we get sort of evenly divided about this.

The challenge, to the point that Nancy — that you all are making about Nancy Pelosi and the calendar, I think the more this drags out, the more that it looks partisan, the more that it looks like they're just fishing — for example, this Australian story sort of muddies the water a little bit in my mind, because it's no longer about Ukraine and this call — it drags out, it drags out, it's getting harder to keep people focused on what it was exactly that Democrats said was the impeachable offense.