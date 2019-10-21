Amy Walter and Tamara Keith on impeachment public opinion, 2020 Iowa poll numbers

Amy Walter:

Well, and that's what you have seen this weekend, Pete Buttigieg getting a lot of media attention.

New poll coming out this — I guess it was this morning — from Iowa showing Buttigieg now moving into third place in Iowa.

So, he has been trying — we have been talking about this for a while now — to be this bridge candidate between Biden and Sanders/Warren, saying he may be — he's a little bit too old, too establishment, this idea of returning to normalcy is just passe, it's not going to work. These guys over here, too far to the left. I can be that nice — I'm going to be more progressive, but not as far to the left here.

But you're seeing now Amy Klobuchar, who also, for the first time, really came out and sort of stood her ground as the moderate in the race. What we don't know yet is if there's enough room for all of those folks in this race.

Joe Biden has really sucked up that lane all to himself. He really will need, as Tam pointed out, to slip in order for one of those other counties to move in and potentially dominate that piece of the debate.