An Afghan man’s struggle to find refuge in Poland after escaping the Taliban

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Ali Rogin
Ali Rogin
Claire Mufson
Claire Mufson
Leave your feedback
Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, almost 4 million Ukrainian refugees have fled into Poland, where they’ve generally received a warm welcome. But at the same time, Poland is trying to deter thousands of migrants from the Middle East and elsewhere from entering, often by using violence. Ali Rogin reports on one Afghan refugee whose journey shows not all migrants are treated equally.
Watch the Full Episode
Ali Rogin is a foreign affairs producer at the PBS NewsHour.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: