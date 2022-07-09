An Afghan man’s struggle to find refuge in Poland after escaping the Taliban

Ali Rogin
By —

Ali Rogin

Claire Mufson
By —

Claire Mufson

Audio

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, almost 4 million Ukrainian refugees have fled into Poland, where they’ve generally received a warm welcome. But at the same time, Poland is trying to deter thousands of migrants from the Middle East and elsewhere from entering, often by using violence. Ali Rogin reports on one Afghan refugee whose journey shows not all migrants are treated equally.

Listen to this Segment

Ali Rogin
By —

Ali Rogin

Ali Rogin is a foreign affairs producer at the PBS NewsHour.

Claire Mufson
By —

Claire Mufson

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: