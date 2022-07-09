News Wrap: Sri Lanka’s president, prime minister agree to resign amid political turmoil

Audio

In our news wrap Saturday, Sri Lanka's president and prime minister will resign after widespread protests in Colombo over the country's economic collapse, investigators in Japan say the man suspected of killing Shinzo Abe believed the former prime minister was linked to a religious cult, and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken chastised China for supporting Russia during the war in Ukraine.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: