An emergency room physician weighs in on CDC’s relaxed masking, distancing guidelines

William Brangham:

Some states and big retail companies like Costco and Walmart will now allow fully vaccinated customers to be inside many public spaces without wearing a mask or keeping a physical distance from others.

New York's Governor Andrew Cuomo said that would take effect Wednesday in his state. But there are plenty of places where business and local officials are holding back for now. California, for one, announced it won't lift its mask mandates until mid-June to give more time for cases to decline, for more vaccinations, and so people can better prepare.

It's a lot to navigate.

And to help us do that, we're joined again by Dr. Megan Ranney. She's an emergency department physician and associate dean of public health at Brown University.

Dr. Ranney, great to see you back on the "NewsHour."

So, last week, the CDC says any fully vaccinated adult — that means two weeks after your last shot — can now take your mask off virtually everywhere, except for hospitals and jails and public transportation.

What did you make of that guidance, and have you seen changes already in your own hospital?