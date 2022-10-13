WATCH: Jan. 6 committee votes to subpoena Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee voted Thursday to subpoena Donald Trump for testimony before the panel over the 2021 attack at the Capitol.

The panel voted unanimously to compel the former president to appear.

“We must seek the testimony under oath of January 6th’s central player,” said Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the committee’s vice chair.

This story is developing and will be updated.