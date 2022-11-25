Give to PBS NewsHour now
Andrew Weiss explores Putin’s motivations for war in new graphic novel, ‘Accidental Czar’

As the U.S. and other nations try to end the Russian war in Ukraine, there has been a renewed focus on Russian President Putin. Who is he, where did he come from and what does he want? Andrew Weiss tries to answer those questions in his new graphic novel with art by Brian Box Brown called, "Accidental Czar: The Life and Lies of Vladimir Putin." Weiss joined Nick Schifrin to share his perspective.

