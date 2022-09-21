Poland President Andrzej Duda on Russia’s war in Ukraine, Putin’s nuclear threats

Judy Woodruff:

Ukraine's largest neighbor on its Western border is Poland, a NATO and European Union member that has had its own long and violent history with Russia.

As Vladimir Putin looks to accelerate the war, I sat down in New York early this afternoon with Poland's President Andrzej Duda.

President Duda, thank you very much for talking with us.

Let's start with Ukraine. You have just listened to President Biden's remarks at the United Nations, where he said what President Putin has done in taking over territory that doesn't belong to him, and now with this overt threat of nuclear weaponry, that it should make our blood run cold.

Is that how you take what's going on?