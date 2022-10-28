Former Russian diplomat on Putin’s ambitions as war in Ukraine rages on

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Nick Schifrin
Nick Schifrin
Zeba Warsi
Zeba Warsi
This week, the Russian government began accusing Ukraine of preparing to use use a dirty bomb, an explosive device that would spew radioactive material. Russia also began its annual nuclear exercise and threatened to shoot down satellites that are helping Ukraine's military. Nick Schifrin spoke with former Russian diplomat Boris Bondarev for a unique and rare perspective on Putin's latest moves.
Nick Schifrin is the foreign affairs and defense correspondent for PBS NewsHour, based in Washington, D.C. He leads NewsHour's foreign reporting and has created week-long, in-depth series for NewsHour from China, Russia, Ukraine, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Cuba, Mexico, and the Baltics. The PBS NewsHour series "Inside Putin's Russia" won a 2018 Peabody Award and the National Press Club's Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence. In November 2020, Schifrin received the American Academy of Diplomacy’s Arthur Ross Media Award for Distinguished Reporting and Analysis of Foreign Affairs.
Zeba Warsi is a producer, foreign affairs. She's a Columbia Journalism School graduate with an M.A. in Political journalism. Prior to the NewsHour, she was based in New Delhi for seven years, covering politics, extremism and human rights from CNN's India affiliate CNN-News18.
