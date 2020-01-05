Anger in Beirut as Hezbollah supporters mourn Suleimani

Hari Sreenivasan:

Good evening and thank you for joining us. We see the first significant repercussions tonight after the killing of Iran's top general this week. Iran announced it will no longer abide by any limits set in the 2015 nuclear deal. On state-run TV, the government said it would no longer limit its enrichment of uranium.

The drone attack also killed an Iraqi militia leader, and the Iraqi parliament approved a non-binding resolution to expel all foreign forces from the country. In the special session, a majority of Iraqi lawmakers present voted in favor, but many Sunni and Kurdish members did not attend. Caretaker Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, who resigned last month, told lawmakers "urgent measures" should be taken to remove foreign troops.

About 5,000 U.S. troops remain in Iraq. Today the U.S.-led military coalition combating ISIS in Iraq and Syria announced that it has paused its training mission in Iraq and is now focused on protecting its bases from attack. In a string of tweets last night, President Trump threatened retaliation if Iran strikes back at American targets, saying "we have targeted 52 Iranian sites… Some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture."

On all five Sunday morning political talk shows, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo deflected questions of whether targeting cultural sites violates international law. He said the U.S. Will act "lawfully" and defended the president's threat to strike targets inside Iran.