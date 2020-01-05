Louisiana researchers tackle a changing Mississippi Delta

Clint Wilson:

We're trying to help the state understand river sediment diversions and how sand moves down river. The idea is to reconnect the river back to these wetland areas. This could be thought of as controlled flooding. I don't mean we're trying to flood people or increase the risk to anybody. You have large gated structures sitting here that replace the levee. You open up these gates when the river's high and that sand is moving down to reconnect the river to the wetlands, like it historically was, you know, before we leveed it. Sand is basically now dropping out and is nourishing these areas. This very channelization of the river, in some cases over-engineering of the river, I don't think people quite understand the footprint, how complex or how unnatural it is, I should say.