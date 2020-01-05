Are toxins in coal ash posing risks to nearby communities?

Hari Sreenivasan:

Tonight, we're continuing our special series examining the impact of climate change on states bordering the Mississippi River.

Yesterday, we brought you stories from Minnesota and Iowa. Today we travel from Missouri to Louisiana with reporting on the environmental and economic hazards of rising waters.

We begin in Labadie, Missouri, where one of those hazards is coal ash, the residue created when coal is burned. The U.S. produces more than 100 million tons of coal ash each year, and storing it carries the potential for toxic materials leaching into groundwater.

NewsHour Weekend's Ivette Feliciano has our story. This special series is part of our initiative: Peril and Promise: the Challenge of Climate Change, and is produced in partnership with Nexus Media News, a non-profit news organization.