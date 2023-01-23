Can gun safety laws make an impact on the frequency of mass shootings?

Geoff Bennett:

This is the second mass shooting in California in just under a week.

Let's focus now on the gun laws in that state and the challenges of stopping shootings, given the wide availability of guns.

I spoke earlier today with Adam Winkler, a professor at the UCLA School of Law, where he focuses on constitutional law and gun policy.

Adam Winkler, welcome to the "NewsHour."

Adam Winkler, UCLA School of Law: Thank you for having me.